Fans slam BCCI for announcing IND vs PAK pre-match performance by Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh

Fans are all geared up for the thrilling match between India and Pakistan scheduled to take place on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Just a day ahead of the match, BCCI took to X to announce that Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh will perform in a pre-match show. The tweets by the cricket board sparked a flurry of comments from fans, with many slamming the idea and even calling it a ‘drama’. The image is shared by BCCI on X about a pre-match show during the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match. (X/@BCCI)

What else did netizens say?

X users shared that organising a special show just for the India vs Pakistan match ‘trivialises' the participation of the other teams. Others pointed out that the show is ‘unnecessary’ as there was no opening ceremony before the inaugural World Cup 2023 match played between England and New Zealand on October 5.

What did BCCI share on X?

Take a look at the tweets by BCCI announcing that Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh will be performing live at 12:30 PM on October 14.

Netizens were quick to share their opinions and took to the comments sections of the tweets to express their disapproval about the upcoming musical event.

Check out some of the reactions to the BCCI announcement:

“Ok BCCI, but why only in the #IndiaVsPakistan match? Why not in the opening ceremony?” asked an X user. “This is a disgrace to all other teams. Cancel it, we don't like it. See it just as another game,” added another. “This is so shameful,” joined a third.

“Are you guys trolling all other teams that their matches, their participation doesn't matter and the event is all about India vs Pakistan? It's not the opening match, neither is it the final! Why so much drama and fuss about it? It's just a match like we had with Australia and Afghanistan! I just wonder after all this if India loses, what do the BCCI gain out of it? Treat a cricket match as a cricket match, and respect all nations! Today is your day, tomorrow it might be someone else's,” expressed a fourth. “Bruh. Read the room. Read. The. Room,” commented a fifth.

“Well done… the performance will ruin the whole taste of the real cricket game. Why do we need to have such performances in the midst of the #ICCMensCricketWorldCup2023 matches? Isn't it unfair to other teams? #IndiaVsPakistan match is getting unnecessarily overhyped,” wrote a sixth.

