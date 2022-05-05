World Password Day 2022: Google wants you to zoom into an image for a special message

World Password Day 2022: What is the first step a regular Internet user should take to save themselves from data breach? It is to keep a password that is strong and hard to hack. Every now and then, different authorities, including the police departments, share posts to remind people about the importance of a strong password. It is so important that there is also a day dedicated to it - World Password Day. And, it is celebrated each year on the first Thursday of the month of May. In 2022, the day is being celebrated on May 5.

Expectedly, to raise awareness about the importance of strong passwords, many are also sharing different posts on social media. Amid those, a tweet by Google has now captured people’s attention. In the post, the tech giant put forth the message quite wittily and in an engaging manner.

“This #WorldPasswordDay, zoom into the image below to find the real “fault” in our stars,” they shared as the post’s caption. Alongside, they also tweeted an image. The image shows a hidden password. However, upon zooming in the image, the picture reveals something that further highlights the importance of a strong password.

Google completed the post with a link and invited people to check the strength of their saved passwords on Google Chrome.

Take a look at the post shared by Google:

This #WorldPasswordDay, zoom into the image below to find the real “fault” in our stars 👀

Take the Password Checkup at: https://t.co/kxtn0E4Bq7. pic.twitter.com/mOqinTzDTX — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 5, 2022

Yes, quite hilariously, Google pointed that there is no point in a password that is “123456” or “qwerty”. Incidentally, a 2020 research report by a password management company NordPass showed that among the “Top 200 worst passwords”, ‘123456’ topped the chart and “qwerty” was not far behind.

Are you taking steps to create a strong password?