World's smallest Rubik's cube, weighing just 0.33 grams, launched at a staggering 4.39 lakhs

The Rubik's Cube is a game of two kinds of people: those who can solve it and those who can’t. But whether you’re a speed-solver or someone who struggles, a new version of the iconic puzzle has hit the market that will surely grab your attention. On Thursday, the world's tiniest Rubik's Cube was released, bringing an adorable twist to the classic challenge. The world's tiniest Rubik's Cube, priced at ₹ 4.39 lakh, was released by MegaHouse in Japan.(X/@oricon)

A classic puzzle gets a miniature makeover

For those unfamiliar, the Rubik's Cube is a classic 3D puzzle that requires players to twist and turn 26 smaller cubes, aiming to restore them to their original configuration. While the standard cube has been a challenge for many since its invention, this latest version takes that challenge to a whole new—and smaller—level.

Japanese toymaker MegaHouse has crafted a fully functional six-sided puzzle that’s so small, it can literally fit under a fingernail. You might even need tweezers to solve it! Made from aluminium, the cube weighs just 0.33 grams (0.01 ounces) and measures only 0.19 inches on each side, making it about a thousandth the size of a standard Rubik's Cube.

Two years in the making

The development of this tiny marvel was no small feat, taking two years to perfect. Despite its size, the cube comes with a hefty price tag— ₹4,39,595.56 (777,777 yen). The miniature cube is currently available for pre-order on the MegaHouse website, with shipping expected by April next year. Each order comes with a stand, certifying it as the "World's record smallest Rubik's Cube."

Guinness World Record holder

Not just a novelty, the miniature cube has already made headlines, earning official recognition from Guinness World Records. In August, it was declared the smallest rotating puzzle cube ever created.

A fitting anniversary tribute

The launch of the world’s smallest Rubik’s Cube coincides with a significant milestone—the 50th anniversary of the iconic original. This miniature version offers a playful nod to the puzzle’s enduring legacy, proving that, even at a fraction of the size, the Rubik's Cube continues to captivate puzzle lovers worldwide.