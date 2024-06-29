Toothless, frizzy-haired Pekingese named ‘Wild Thang’ wins World’s Ugliest Dog contest

Wild Thang has finally won the title of the World’s Ugliest Dog. The 8-year-old Pekingese from Oregon, USA participated in the contest five times before he could win the big prize. He has finished in the second place three times before, but Friday was a day of victory for the toothless pooch. Wild Thang, a Pekingese dog, competes during the annual World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, on June 21, 2024. (AFP)

According to The Guardian, Wild Thang edged out seven other dogs at the 2024 Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California to win the title of the World’s Ugliest Dog.

As first place winner, the Pekingese will receive a reward of $5,000, making him a very rich pet indeed.

“He was a fan favorite … he’s kind of like the bridesmaid and never the bride,” judge Fiona Ma told the Associated Press. “He really tugged at our heart strings and deserved to win.”

Wild Thang was diagnosed with canine distemper when he was just a 10-week-old puppy. The condition prevented his teeth from growing, and also caused a muscle disorder in one of his legs. Today, his fur is a frizzy gray mass, his tongue flops out and one of his legs does not work properly. For all of this, Wild Thang is still a happy and healthy dog.

“He is just a sweet dog – I was just holding him and he loves to be held and cuddled,” judge Ma told the Associated Press. “He’s never had a hair cut so that is the way he is and (his owner) shaves his stomach and he likes to sleep on ice packs.”

Celebrating imperfections

The idea behind World’s Ugliest Dog contest is to celebrate the imperfections that make each dog unique. “For nearly 50 years, the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest has been a testament that the pedigree does not define the pet,” says the contest’s website. The contest “speaks to the importance of advocating for the adoration of all animals and the benefits of adopting.”

Indeed, most of the participants in the World’s Ugliest Dog contest are rescues.

“If he didn’t win, I wouldn’t have cared. I would go again next year because I just want to support the cause,” said Wild Thang’s owner, Ann Lewis.