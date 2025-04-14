‘Worst day at work ever’: Delivery van rolls twice, slams into 2 cars in viral door cam mishap

A bizarre yet oddly comedic scene, seemingly ripped straight from a slapstick movie, has gone viral on social media after being caught on a door cam. In the video, a delivery man unintentionally caused double the damage after forgetting to secure his van, which rolled twice, crashing into two separate vehicles. The video amassed over 2 million views. (X/@crazyclips)

The video, which has racked up over 2 million views on X (formerly Twitter), opens with the delivery man approaching a house to drop off a parcel. He appears to be in a hurry, possibly to make the next delivery on time. However, in his haste, he forgets to park the delivery van securely. Moments later, the unattended van begins to slowly roll backward.

What starts as a mild inconvenience quickly turns into a disaster. The van rolls straight into the parked car belonging to the homeowner, also damaging her front door. The homeowner, a woman, comes to inspect the damage, visibly stunned by the unexpected scene. She walks around, briefly assesses the situation, and heads inside to presumably jot down the details of the incident or contact the authorities.

Meanwhile, the delivery man remains standing outside the door, seemingly frozen in disbelief and embarrassment.

Just when viewers think the drama is over, the video takes another unexpected turn , literally. The van, still unsecured, now rolls forward and crashes into a neighbour’s parked car. The unfortunate delivery man can be seen turning back in panic as he realises what has just happened — again.

Take a look at the video:

The double blunder instantly became fodder for social media users, many of whom flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from disbelief to laughter.

One user wrote, “Yeah he had to get fired for that double mess up.”

Another chimed in, “Downhill both ways huh? That is for sure the worst day at work ever.”

