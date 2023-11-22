‘Worst vehicle’: Bengaluru auto driver criticises his own vehicle

A photo of an auto is doing the rounds on social media and is sparking numerous responses from people. And no, it is not the catchy slogan that has caught people’s attention, but rather the product review written by the driver. The driver strongly advised against purchasing the vehicle, and the message was printed in both English and Kannada. Picture shared by X user shows an auto in Bengaluru. (X/@followdcounsel)

“What an innovative way to tell others not to buy a bad product! Just #NammaBengaluru things,” reads the caption written alongside the picture shared on X. The photo shows an auto stuck in a traffic jam. The text, “worst vehicle, don’t buy,” is written on the back of the auto.

Take a look at the picture here:

The picture was shared a while back on X. It has since accumulated over 45,500 views and nearly 1,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this picture:

“How sweet,” posted an individual. To this, the original poster replied, “Gets better in Kannada. He’s written ‘kachara gaadi hai, mat kharido’.”

Another added, “Really. I think he is fed up from this.”

“Good idea,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Community service.”

What are your thoughts on this picture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON