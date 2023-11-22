close_game
News / Trending / ‘Worst vehicle’: Bengaluru auto driver criticises his own vehicle

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 22, 2023 08:05 PM IST

The auto driver in Bengaluru wrote the product review on the back of his auto.

A photo of an auto is doing the rounds on social media and is sparking numerous responses from people. And no, it is not the catchy slogan that has caught people’s attention, but rather the product review written by the driver. The driver strongly advised against purchasing the vehicle, and the message was printed in both English and Kannada.

Picture shared by X user shows an auto in Bengaluru. (X/@followdcounsel)
“What an innovative way to tell others not to buy a bad product! Just #NammaBengaluru things,” reads the caption written alongside the picture shared on X. The photo shows an auto stuck in a traffic jam. The text, “worst vehicle, don’t buy,” is written on the back of the auto.

Take a look at the picture here:

The picture was shared a while back on X. It has since accumulated over 45,500 views and nearly 1,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this picture:

“How sweet,” posted an individual. To this, the original poster replied, “Gets better in Kannada. He’s written ‘kachara gaadi hai, mat kharido’.”

Another added, “Really. I think he is fed up from this.”

“Good idea,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Community service.”

What are your thoughts on this picture?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

