Auto-rickshaw race video gives F1 vibes to people
“This should be a thing. Haha,” wrote a Reddit user while reacting to a video of an auto-rickshaw race. The video will leave you amused too.
A video of an unusual race is going viral on Reddit. The clip shows people competing with each other while driving auto-rickshaw. From calling it “Autocross” to saying how it is as entertaining as F1, people are dropping varied comments while reacting to the video.
The video is shared with a witty caption that reads “Auto GP.” The caption is shared with a twist to MotoGP, a motorcycle championship. In the clip, a few autos are seen standing at a starting line, waiting for the signal to start the race. One person is seen standing with a white flag in front of the line. As soon as he waves the flag, the autos start moving across the race track. Several people are seen gathered around the venue to watch the match. A few are also recording the event.
Take a look at this video of the auto race:
The video was posted three days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 4,300 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
“This is as entertaining as F1,” wrote a Reddit user. “I want to see this race,” added another. “This should be a thing. Haha,” joined a third. What are your thoughts on this auto race video?
