WTC final: Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after final loss, pic goes viral

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you’re aware of the friendship between the ace players Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. There are images and videos which showcase the special bond between the players. There is now a latest addition to that list. It is a picture from the World Test Championship (WTC) that took place between India and New Zealand. The image shows Kane Williamson, captain of New Zealand, hugging Virat Kohli, Indian captain, after winning the game.

The image is now being shared by many on different social media sites, especially Twitter, with sweet caption.

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary shared the picture and talked about the humble nature of the cricketers. “Picture of the day for me, being humble even after winning the #worldtestchampionshipfinal as a Captain is a hallmark of a gentleman of a cricketer #Williamson. Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning and tough luck team India, there is a need for few changes going ahead #WTCFinal2021,” it reads.

Picture of d day 4 me, being humble even after winning d #worldtestchampionshipfinal as a Captain is a hallmark of a gentleman of a cricketer #Williamson 👏 Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning and tough luck team India, there is a need for few changes going ahead #WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/dsGCDImg6X — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 23, 2021

Sports journalist Boria Majumdar called the image the “Spirit of cricket.”

Spirit of cricket image. pic.twitter.com/r38MxjXanP — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 23, 2021

Here’s what some others shared:

It was down to Virat Kohli Vs Kane Williamson, and Kane emerged victorious for the World Test Championship mace. pic.twitter.com/vJ8alKT2qN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2021

Two Champs in Single frame🏆🏆 but luck favours one that's it. Congratulations NZ



Always feel like Williamson is very close to our people. Hard Luck Virat Kohli 💔#WTC2021Final #IndVNz pic.twitter.com/Yrwc3OpVP0 — Siva Harsha || S/H 📽️🎥 (@SivaHarsha_1) June 23, 2021

The mutual respect and admiration between Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson. ❤️❤️❤️#WTCFinal2021 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/FPIAlULby9 — Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) June 23, 2021

