X flooded with memes amid rumours of Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari surface

As per reports, British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton is in talks with Ferrari and might leave Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team. Hamilton's current contract with Mercedes is set to conclude by the end of 2025. However, it is rumoured that he will part ways with the team after the current season and take over Carlos Sainz's position. Charles Leclerc signed a new contract with Ferrari last week and now might become Hamilton's teammate, reported Sky News. People shared memes after rumours saying Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes surface.

Although it is not clear if a final contract has been signed with Ferrari, the word on the street has stunned people and prompted varied reactions on X. Many also took the route of hilarity and posted memes on the reports. (Also Read: Lewis Hamilton set for shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025: Reports)

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 and won six world titles with the team. For years, there have been sporadic rumours that Hamilton is joining Ferrari, but these haven't shown much substance up untilnow. At 14:00 GMT today, February 1, Team Principal Toto Wolff and Technical DirectorJames Allison will hold a team briefing for the entire Mercedes team. This is probably an announcement that Hamilton is departing, reported the BBC.