Mumbai entrepreneur expresses intense dislike for WhatsApp voice notes, Internet agrees. Viral screenshot

Many of us have the habit of sending voice notes, especially when we are feeling too lazy to call or text someone. However, this approach can sometimes be inconvenient for the person on the receiving end. They may need to locate their earphones or find a quiet place to listen to the message. So, when Vedant Lamba, the founder of Mainstreet Marketplace, received a voice note from his friend, he got upset and asked her not to send him voice notes ever again. X user who hates voice notes shared this screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his friend. (X/@vedulamba)

“Am I the only one?” asked Lamba on the microblogging platform. Alongside, he attached a screenshot of his conversation with his friend over WhatsApp.

As per the screenshot, Lamba’s friend sent him a two-second-long voice note. To this, Lamba replied that he was at a dinner and said he hates voice notes. He further wrote, “Never ever send me a voice note again.”

Take a look at the screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation here:

He also shared how his friend reacted to his texts.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Voice notes are horrendous. You’re inconveniencing me, possibly making me move to a different room, or putting in earphones, etc., so I can listen to you talk. Just text me, is it really that hard,” posted an individual.

Another expressed, “I hate VNs WhatsApp can you please come up with a Voice notes transcription feature? Apple does that in iMessage and voicemail. Need it in WhatsApp.”

“No, I don’t even reply to messages with voice notes. If you are lazy, then I am king of laziness,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “You’re doing a public service, sir.”

“I mean, you can easily type using voice; how hard is it!” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “My friends send voice notes, and I have zero patience for them! Just call me instead, and if you don’t wanna call and talk, just text!”

“Damn! I hate voice notes too,” chimed in a seventh.