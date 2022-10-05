Yashraj Mukhate's new Bhojpuri song Humri Babuniya goes viral. Listen to the full version here

After his Rasode Mein Kaun Tha song remix video went viral, Yashraj Mukhate made headlines and subsequently produced music based on current events, odd comments, and well-known quotes. People frequently take delight and find amusement in his engaging music videos. He has returned with yet another intriguing piece. These two videos that have been doing the rounds of social media, show him composing a Bhojpuri song. The videos that have been shared on YouTube and Instagram show the song and the creative process behind it, respectively. The name of this song is Humri Babuniya and it is now the newest bop on the block.

In the video of the making process of this song that Yashraj Mukhate shared on Instagram, he detailed the ingredients needed to make a typical Bhojpuri song that would go viral or at least have the potential to. According to him, a Bhojpuri song has these components: “One beat, one lead synth sound, any English generic words. Combine everything and sprinkle 4 kgs of autotune.”

Here’s the video:

Shared six days ago, this video has already received six lakh likes and various appreciative comments. The numbers only keep shooting up. “there's one shot where I thought it was Ranveer Singh dancing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Haha brilliant,” complimented another. A third wrote, “Baaki kisi track ka karo na karo, iska FULL VERSION toh chahiye please.” [Even if you don’t make full versions of the other tracks, this one needs a full version.]

And of course, Yashraj Mukhate did not disappoint and has put up the full version of Humri Babuniya on his YouTube channel. There, he states that the lyrics have been written by Satish Ray who has 1.05 million subscribers on his channel.

“Never ever I thought that a Marathi dude from Mumbai would make a banger Bhojpuri song this good.. very very congratulations. I am envisioning this song to be soon getting popular to the scale where we will be seeing people playing it in the wedding processions,” wrote an individual in the comments section of this YouTube video. “Bhai, as a hardcore Bhojpuri song listener, I can approve that this song is a masterpiece, the lyrics are just,” complimented another.