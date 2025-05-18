‘Ye toh saunf hai’: Fancy tin of candied fennel seeds sold online sparks amusement among Indians

It looks like something straight out of a premium apothecary: tiny colourful sugar-coated fennel seeds tucked inside vintage-style tins, described on Instagram as a perfect gift “for your neighbor, your friend, your boss... and a few for yourself.” But when images of this chic packaging hit X (formerly Twitter), many Indians couldn’t help but chuckle, because what they saw wasn’t a new-age luxury product. It was saunf. According to the website, it costs ₹ 1,400 for an 4-pack box.(X/@bheegibiIIi)

The brand, Paro, is offering these tins of “candied fennel seeds” on its website for a steep ₹2,800 for an 8-pack or ₹2,520 on subscription. The marketing calls it “grounded in grandmotherhood,” but to many Indians, the product sparked nostalgic memories of train rides and free post-meal saunf from dhabas, not premium pricing.

Also read: Indian billionaire shares old pic of 3 CEOs in Azerbaijan, calls it ‘useless place’

“Kal hi to train me khareeda tha,” joked one user, while another commented, “Candied fennel is beautiful marketing though.” Someone else summed it up with typical desi humour: “Ye toh saunf hai.”

Take a look at the post:

A user commented, “You can sell ANYTHING if it has pretty packaging”

Another noted, “Just checked this one small box is for rs.350”

One user wrote, “8 pack is 2800 ₹ that's 350 ₹ a piece for 5 grams. Random brand off Swiggy is 145 ₹ for 270 grams. Make it make sense”

Saunf, or fennel seeds, is a common Indian mouth freshener traditionally offered after meals, not just for its refreshing taste but also for its digestive benefits. Often sweetened and coated in sugar to become mishri saunf or candied saunf, it’s a staple in households, restaurants, and even train journeys across India. Its aromatic, slightly sweet flavour makes it both functional and comforting.

Also read: ‘Outside India, no one cares about your IIT tag’: Techie’s advice on job referrals sparks online discussion