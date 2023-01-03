Home / Trending / ‘You are not a Disney princess’: Witty advisory on cougar encounter sparks laughter

‘You are not a Disney princess’: Witty advisory on cougar encounter sparks laughter

Published on Jan 03, 2023 01:37 PM IST

The Washington State Department of Natural Resource shared the cougar-related ‘You are not a Disney princess’ post on Instagram.

The image shows a cougar looking at the camera.(Instagram/@washdnr)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Going for a hike on a trail nestled amid a jungle is a fun activity many enjoy. However, while doing so, there are certain things one needs to remember, especially about what not to do when encountering wildlife. And authorities across the world often share advisories to create awareness among people through social media. One such post was recently shared by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, a government agency. Taking to Instagram, they shared how to react if one encounters a cougar. The post besides documenting important information has left people chuckling because of its witty tone. Chances are, it will leave you laughing too.

“You are not a Disney princess. Do not approach. Do not offer belly rubs. Do not offer a cardboard box,” they wrote with a tone of hilarity referencing how often in animation movies the protagonists are seen befriending wild animals. “While cougars usually want nothing to do with humans (so leave the catnip at home), it’s important to be prepared when you’re out exploring,” they added. The department also detailed the different guidelines on what to do and what to avoid. They also shared an image and a video that they mentioned were captured by Ben Babussis, a photographer. While ending the post, they iterated their initial point and added, “You’ll be fine? You’ll be fine. Just stay alert and remember: You aren’t a Disney princess.”

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared about four days ago, the post has received more than 8,300 likes. It has also received different comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted:

“And never buy one a drink!” joked an Instagram user. “Are we sure that putting a large cardboard box out wouldn’t distract it? …For science?” joined in another. “Best thing on the web today,” expressed a third. “Practising in front of a mirror with a firm voice ‘I am NOT a Disney princess’,” wrote a fourth.

