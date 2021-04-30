You would definitely want this doggo to be ‘nosy’ in your matters. Watch

Boops from doggos are probably one of the most precious things one can get. This Reddit video featuring a cute doggo is all about those boops. The video is bound to leave you saying aww multiple times.

“The booster,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with the doggo coming to some or the other object and sticking its nose in it. The video oozes pure cuteness.

Take a look at the video:





Shared some 10 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 2,200 upvotes and several reactions from netizens. While some took the route of hilarity to share their views about the adorable doggo, others couldn’t stop gushing at the nosy pooch.

“This doggo nose what he’s doing,” joked one individual. “Master of disguise!” said another. “I especially enjoyed the ones with the teefs,” commented a third.

“Quest complete: boop 10 times a day. Award: melon doggo skin (legendary),” pointed a fourth hilasriously.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?

