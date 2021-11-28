Home / Trending / You’ll relate to this hilarious video if you keep forgetting why you entered a room
You’ll relate to this hilarious video if you keep forgetting why you entered a room

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 2.5 million views.
The image is taken from the viral video.(Screenshot)
Updated on Nov 28, 2021 07:00 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with those videos that often make people laugh out loud besides being absolutely relatable. This video involving a ‘conversation’ between a man and his brain is one such example. There is a chance that the hilarious video will make you nod in agreement while tickling your funny bone.

The video shows a man sitting at a table working on his laptop. He suddenly remembers that he needs something and runs upstairs to his room to get it. However, as soon as he opens the door and enters the room, he forgets what he came for. The rest of the video showcases the hilarious ‘interaction’ between the man and his brain.

Take a look at the video that was originally posted on TikTok but later re-shared on Twitter.

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you find it hilariously relatable too?

