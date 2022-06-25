Young elephants who lost their mothers take care of an orphaned baby. Watch

Elephants are among the most revered animal species around the world. They are also known to have close bond with their family. Not just that, the Internet is also filled with shares that show the gentle giants helping other elephants when in need. Such a story is portrayed in this beautiful video shared on Instagram. It shows two young elephants who have lost their mothers taking care of an orphaned baby. The emotional video may fill your heart with a warm feeling.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a non-profit organisation which works with orphaned elephants, posted the video on their official Insta page. Along with the clip, they also shared a descriptive caption to talk more about the two elephants and how they are taking care of the baby.

“Something beautiful is happening here: Two young elephants who lost their own mothers are stepping up to care for a fellow orphan. The baby in question is Kerrio, the darling of our Nursery herd! While Naleku always assumes head nannying duties (here, she is quite literally standing at Kerrio’s head), our no-nonsense Olorien has also been discovering her maternal side thanks to the little girl. See how Olorien first shifts her body to shield Kerrio from the hot sun, then moves around to ensure her tiny feet don’t get caught on the nearby stump. Shortly after we stopped filming, Naleku and Olorien used their bodies to help Kerrio to her feet,” the organisation posted.

In the next few lines, they added how this scene made the keepers feel. “Sights like this make our Keepers swell with pride. While they are always nearby to lend a helping hand, these moments give our girls invaluable experience. One day, when they have reintegrated back to the wild and are raising their own babies, Naleku and Olorien will draw from the skills they learned during their formative Nursery days,” they shared.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 86,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Elephants are so kind to each other!” shared an Instagram user. “This is so sweet! I love seeing my adopted girl Olorien becoming more maternal, though Olorien and Naleku are not much older than baby Kerrio,” posted another. “Oh little Kerrio!! Is this like a comforting moment from her friends! I love the little foot touching but I think her tail might have had a squish there at the end! So delightful to see this!!” shared a third. “Those flailing little leggies,” commented a fourth. “The kindness, compassion and empathy that elephants show to one another is beautiful. At such young ages, Naleku and Olorien are already giving back what has been given to them,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON