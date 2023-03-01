Young girl energetically dancing to Oh Ho Ho Ho leaves the Internet amazed. Watch

The Indian music industry has many peppy songs under its belt. Many popular timeless classics are still played today, and once we hear them, we can't help but groove to them. Among this wide variety of songs, Oh Ho Ho Ho by Ikka Singh and Sukhbir Randhawa is a favourite of many. In fact, if you search for choreographies on this song, you will find an ample amount of them. And one such choreography has recently gone viral.

In a video shared by Instagram user and dancer Harnidh Kaur Sodhi, you can see her energetically dancing to the remix of Oh Ho Ho Ho from the movie Hindi Medium. In the clip, the young girl can be seen in the middle of the ground. As the song plays, she quickly gets up and starts performing.

Take a look at the clip here:

Amazing, isn't it? This video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over four lakh times. The clip also has more than 40,000 likes and several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "You are an awesome dancer. Bright future ahead, God bless you." Another person wrote, "Totally outstanding." A third person added, "I've known this song for almost 20 years, never seen such an energetic dance except in the actual video." "Your dance is so smooth," wrote a fourth.