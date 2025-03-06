‘You’re the most beautiful woman’: Pilot’s note to influencer divides opinion

In an incident that reads like the beginning of a Hollywood romcom, an influencer received a surprising note from a pilot while waiting at the airport. Influencer Steph Bohrer shared a video of the note she claimed to have received from a pilot on Instagram. In the note, the pilot expressed his admiration for the South Carolina influencer’s attractive looks. Steph Bohrer shared a video of the note she received from a pilot(Instagram/@stephbohrer)

“I have seen the whole world and you are the most beautiful woman in it,” read the pilot’s note.

Sharing the video on TikTok and Instagram, 23-year-old Steph Bohrer claimed that the pilot had simply placed the note on her table as she sat at the airport. Written on a brown paper napkin, the note did not include any phone number.

"I'm sitting at the airport and a pilot just placed this on my table and walked away," read the text overlay on the clip.

Watch the video below:

The Instagram Reel has gone viral with 4 million views in one day. On TikTok, the same video has racked up more than 11 million views, reported The New York Post.

However, reactions to the video varied widely. While some called it a meet-cute straight out of a romance novel, others were more cynical.

“Former flight attendant here. You can be sure he’s doing that at every airport and probably has someone waiting for him to come home,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Former pilot's wife here. Girl, crumple that napkin up right now....get up and throw it in the trash can and walk away. There's nothing romantic about this. He probably does have them preprinted. This story does not have a happy ending,” another Instagram user advised.

On the other hand, many viewers found the interaction cute. “Do you live in an Emily Henry book like what,” one person wrote, while another commented: “Marry him.”