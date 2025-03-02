YouTuber slaps passenger on moving train for online fame, RPF intervenes: ‘No compromise…'

In a shocking incident at Bihar’s Anugraha Narayan Road railway station, a man was caught on camera slapping a random train passenger—all in a bid to gain online fame. As a train passed by, the man reached out from the platform and struck a seated commuter while his friend recorded the act. The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread outrage on social media. In Bihar, a man recorded his friend slapping a train passenger to gain social media fame.(X/@RPF_INDIA)

Swift action by authorities

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) swiftly intervened, tracking down culprit, Ritesh Kumar and arresting him. Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, RPF confirmed the arrest, stating, “No compromise on passenger security!! A YouTuber who slapped a passenger on a moving train for social media fame has been tracked & arrested by #RPF Dehri-on-Sone! Your safety matters to us—reckless acts will not be tolerated.”

To drive home the seriousness of the matter, Kumar was also made to issue an apology video.

In the video, Kumar admitted that his actions were solely for social media attention. “I am a YouTuber. I make and post videos on Instagram to increase my followers. I came to Anugraha Narayan Road railway station and, to boost my follower count, slapped a passenger on a moving train. This was my mistake, and I won’t repeat it. Please forgive me,” he said.

The viral clip shows Kumar’s friend approaching the moving train, casually slapping an unsuspecting passenger, and walking away as if nothing happened. While their stunt may have been meant to gain views, it has instead resulted in legal trouble—highlighting the extreme lengths some individuals go to for fleeting internet fame.

Public reacts with outrage

The post has garnered over 74,000 views, with netizens expressing their anger and disappointment.

One user remarked, “What’s wrong with people these days? This is not entertainment—it’s harassment!” Another fumed, “Glad he was arrested! Hope others learn from this.”

Another user sarcastically commented, “Imagine getting arrested for a few likes and follows. Clout-chasing gone wrong.” Some even questioned, “Why wasn’t his friend arrested too? Both should be punished!”

Meanwhile, one user pointed out, “Social media has ruined common sense. This is just shameful.” Another wrote, “He should be banned from all platforms. No second chances for such behaviour.”