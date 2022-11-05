YouTuber visits top Indian restaurant in the USA to review their food. Watch

Indian food is a favourite of many. In fact, there are several Indian restaurants worldwide that make authentic Indian food. Recently, a food blogger from New Zealand reviewed America's top Indian restaurant and gave his followers a glimpse of what they serve. According to his YouTube bio, Karl Rice is originally from New Zealand and resides in New Delhi. He frequently posts content about India's amazing cuisine and travel adventures. So, when the James Beard Foundation gave Chai Pani, the title of Most Outstanding Restaurant in the US, Karl Rice flew to the place himself and reviewed the place!

Karl Rice showed us around Chai Pani in the video. He described how locals raved about the dish and lined up in large numbers to eat it. He sampled a variety of foods like vada pav, bhel puri, aloo tikka chaat, sev batata puri, chai, and mango lassi. After having each dish, he also explains the food as well to his followers. He claimed that while there were minor differences, the meal was generally comparable to the kind offered in India.

In the clip that he shared on YouTube, he wrote, "America's "most outstanding" restaurant is an Indian one! So is it authentic? Does it beat India? I flew from Mumbai to find out. Chai Pani in Asheville, North Carolina, won the "America's Most Outstanding Restaurant" title at the James Beard Foundation Awards."

Take a look at Karl Rice reviewing the food here:

The video, since being shared, has received close to 10,000 likes and several comments. One person in the YouTube video comments wrote, "The prices for these Indian dishes in America are 10x the Indian prices, but I am glad they carried the flavours over correctly. Thanks for taking us on a tour of an Indian restaurant in Murica! Production quality is awesome too; loved it all." Another person wrote, "Karl, you are a true Indian. We are proud to have you among us." A third person added, "The best part about the video was Karl educating his companions, in the most authentically correct way possible, about the intricacies of the Indian food they were having."

