Yuvraj Singh shares love-filled Instagram post to celebrate Hazel Keech’s birthday

Actor Hazel Keech is celebrating her 36th birthday today. On the occasion, Keech's husband and former cricketer for India, Yuvraj Singh, shared a heartfelt post for his wife. Alongside, he also shared a video showing different love-filled moments of the actor with her family.

In a post, shared on Instagram, Yuvraj Singh he wrote, "Hazey, your first birthday as Ori ki mummy is an equally special day for me as well! I'm sure Orion couldn't have asked for a better mother. Happy birthday, @hazelkeechofficial. Both Ori and daddy love you very much." With this adorable note, Yuvraj Singh also shared a small video. In the video, you can see various pictures from the couple's daily lives and some personal moments.

Take a look at the post here:

Sweet, isn't it? This video was shared just an hour ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 21,000 times. The clip also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions here:

An individual posted, "Paaji! This is the most romantic post of yours... Is se pahle kabhi daali hai koi post aapne..@yuvisofficial. Stay blessed. Happy birthday @hazelkeechofficial. (Brother, this is the most romantic post of yours. Have you ever shared something like this before @yuvisofficial? Stay blessed. Happy birthday @hazelkeechofficial.") Another person added, "Wish you many more happy returns of the day, ma'am." A third person wrote, "You guys are so sweet."