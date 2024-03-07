Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu wears thawb during team dinner in Saudi Arabia, shares pics

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho, was recently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His colleagues gifted him a thawb, it is a long robe worn by men in this Middle Eastern country. He was also given a traditional scarf called ‘shemagh’ with an ‘agal’ - a black cord that keeps the shemagh in place on the wearer’s head. Vembu wore the outfit and attended a team dinner in Riyadh. He even shared pictures of himself in the attire on X. Expectedly, they have received numerous responses from people. Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu in thawb. (X/@hyther)

“My colleagues got me the thawb, the Saudi national dress. Last evening dinner in Riyadh before flying back to Chennai,” wrote Vembu while sharing a few pictures on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

One of the pictures shows Vembu posing for the camera in thawb. Another shows Vembu posing with Hyther Nizam, President, Zoho Middle East and Africa and VP of Product Management. The third picture shows Vembu and Nizam posing with their other colleagues.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Zoho CEO here:

Hyther Nizam also posted the same pictures on X with the caption, “After hectic days in LEAP 24 Saudi Arabia.”

Vembu shared these pictures on March 6. They have since collected over a lakh views and the numbers are still increasing.

Additionally, the post has received a flurry of likes and retweets. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this post here:

“At first glance, I was like where Sridhar is in this pic. I am used to veshti-cladded Sridhar,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Looking great, sir!”

“Elegant,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “This suits you very well!”

“Looks good,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth shared, “Wow! Superb, sir.”

What are your thoughts on this?