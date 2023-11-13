close_game
News / Trending / Zomato honours Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren who worked for Uber Eats to brave winter months

Zomato honours Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren who worked for Uber Eats to brave winter months

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 13, 2023 06:12 PM IST

Zomato shared an inspiring Instagram post about Dutch cricketer Paul van Meekeren who worked as a delivery agent when T20 World Cup was postponed in 2020.

Netherlands cricketer Paul van Meekeren has been delivering stellar performances in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. However, not many know that the talented cricketer once worked as an Uber Eats delivery boy to make ends meet after the T20 World Cup was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Netherlands cricketer Paul Van Meekeren during Cricket World Cup 2023.(ANI)
Netherlands cricketer Paul Van Meekeren during Cricket World Cup 2023.(ANI)

A tweet from his account, where he opened up about his hardships, went viral and caught Zomato’s attention. The food delivery giant used the tweet to create an inspiring poster and shared it on social media with the caption, “From the streets of UK to the biggest stage in cricket, Paul van Meekeren has delivered a fairytale by making his cricket dream come true.”

“Always delivering @zomato,” wrote Netherlands bowler Paul van Meekeren as he re-shared Zomato’s poster on X. The poster features the bowler with a motivational message, “Dreamers never stop delivering.” The poster also carries the cricketer’s old tweet, where he shared that he is working as a delivery boy to get through the winter months after the T20 World Cup was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Should’ve been playing cricket today, now I’m delivering Uber Eats to get through the winter months! Funny how things change, hahaha keep smiling, people,” Meekeren wrote on X in November 2020.

Take a look at the tweet shared by the Dutch cricketer:

The tweet was shared on November 11. It has since accumulated over 6.3 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped comments on the tweet.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

“You have delivered much happiness to the world with your performance and, in return, earn more respect from all over the world,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I hope you get an IPL contract, I have seen you bowl at 145-150 mph.”

“Nice gesture by Zomato,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “5 star delivery.”

“So inspiring, Paul,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth joined, “You are a legend, mate.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

