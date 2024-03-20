Zomato junks green colour code in ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ amid backlash: ‘All riders will wear red’
Mar 20, 2024 08:38 AM IST
Zomato junks green colour code in ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ amid backlash: ‘All riders will wear red’
Zomato junks green colour code in ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ amid backlash: ‘All riders will wear red’
Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
Share this article