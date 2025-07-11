Zomato surprises ‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja with birthday hamper after rain spoils his cake plans

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, widely known as Flying Beast, recently shared a heartwarming gesture from Zomato after heavy rains disrupted his birthday celebrations and left him without a cake. YouTuber Gaurav Taneja received a thoughtful birthday gift from Zomato.(X/@flyingbeast320)

(Also read: 'Cancel karwa ke…': Gaurav Taneja reacts after backlash over Ranveer Allahbadia's viral joke)

Taneja took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share the story, saying, “My birthday cake got cancelled by @zomato yesterday (heavy rains). So today they sent this.” Along with the caption, he posted photos of a customised hamper, colourful balloons, and a personalised note sent by the company.

Zomato's thoughtful hamper wins the internet

The note from Zomato struck a personal chord, almost like a letter from a friend. Acknowledging the failed delivery, Zomato apologised for the inconvenience and made up for it with a specially curated hamper.

“You’ve always shown us so much love. So today, on your special day (and ours too), we wanted to send some back in your style,” read the note.

Family gets the love too

What made the gesture even more touching was Zomato's thoughtfulness towards Taneja’s family. Referring to his recent act of gifting a new home to his parents, the note mentioned small surprises for “Mumma, Papa, Dadu and Dadi” and sent love to his wife and daughter as well.

(Also read: ‘Flying Beast’ Gaurav Taneja gets rejected on Shark Tank India, called ‘terrible entrepreneur’ by Anupam Mittal)

Adding a twist, Zomato revealed it was also their birthday and cheekily included a flask as a “return gift”. The note concluded with a playful promise: “Flask toh return gift hai, next time cheesecake bhi time pe hoga. Pakka. Pinky promise.”

Check out the post here:

Who is Flying Beast?

Gaurav Taneja is a former commercial airline pilot turned content creator, who commands a massive following across multiple YouTube channels including Flying Beast, Fit Muscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa. Together with his wife, pilot and influencer Ritu Rathee, and their two daughters, Taneja has built a loyal digital audience. He also enjoys a strong presence on Instagram with over 3.5 million followers.