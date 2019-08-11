13 Reasons Why cast wishes Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday, welcomes her to Netflix family

tv

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently celebrating her 34th birthday in Sri Lanka, has received a special birthday wish from the star cast of Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. In a video shared by Netflix, the show’s actors including Justin Prentice and Alisha Boe wished Jacqueline by calling her a special fan of the show.

“We can give you 13 reasons and more, to love our show. But today, we want to show our love for a very special fan of ‘13 Reasons Why’ all the way from India. So a very happy birthday to Jacqueline Fernandez, We hope you enjoy our third season,” the cast said.

They also congratulated Jacqueline for her first Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer.

Mrs Serial Killer is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan.

