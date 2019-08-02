Netflix drops 13 Reasons Why season 3 trailer online, show to end after season 4. Watch here

tv

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming third season of its hit teen drama series, 13 Reasons Why, due out on August 23. The show has also been renewed for a fourth and final season.

According to Variety, the fourth season is currently filming and will feature the core cast's graduation from Liberty High. The first season was based on the novel of the same name by Jay Asher, while subsequent seasons have been original stories. It was criticised for its graphic depiction of teen suicide. According to a source there will be no suicide in season three.

Here’s an official synopsis: Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen and introducing Grace Saif as Ani.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 12:05 IST