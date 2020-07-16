Aamna Sharif’s staff member tests positive for Covid-19, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor pens post for person who tested her

tv

Aamna Sharif, who plays Komolika on the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, had tested negative for the novel coronavirus after co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive on Sunday. The actor, however, revealed that her staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

Aamna wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, “Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. I and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although one of my staff members has tested positive. Isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour.”

She also wrote an appreciation post for the person who conducted her Covid-19 test. She shared his story of sacrifice in another post on her Instagram Stories, calling him a “superhuman.” She wrote, “I met a SUPERHUMAN yesterday... The guy who came to do my COVID-19 Mr Dipesh Vadodia tests who has been at his job since the last 4 months testing people. In the process he has stayed away from his new born daughter since the last 4 months. He only communicates with his family on video calls. On my request he made me speak with his family and my heart literally sank when I spoke with them. He according to me is the true HERO in today’s times who is doing his job and sacrificing being away from his family. A genuine brave soul @dipeshvadodia Immense Respect.”

Just a few days after returning to the sets of the show, Parth had tested for the virus. The entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay went on to get themselves tested soon after. All from Aamna to Erica Fernandez, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Patel and Shubhaavi Choksey have tested negative.

Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms had said in a statement post Parth’s diagnosis, “Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets.”

