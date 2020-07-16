e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Aamna Sharif’s staff member tests positive for Covid-19, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor pens post for person who tested her

Aamna Sharif’s staff member tests positive for Covid-19, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor pens post for person who tested her

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Aamna Sharif has informed that while she and her family have tested negative, one of her staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

tv Updated: Jul 16, 2020 07:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Aamna Sharif had tested negative for Covid-19.
Aamna Sharif had tested negative for Covid-19.
         

Aamna Sharif, who plays Komolika on the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, had tested negative for the novel coronavirus after co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive on Sunday. The actor, however, revealed that her staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

Aamna wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, “Thank you to you all for your sweet messages and well wishes. I and my family have tested negative for COVID-19. Although one of my staff members has tested positive. Isolating him and making sure he receives all the necessary treatment with precautions. A big thanks to the BMC. They have been very helpful and prompt with the entire procedure. I urge you all to do our bit by wearing a mask and social distancing. It is the only need of the hour.”

Aamna Sharif posted two notes on her Instagram Stories.
Aamna Sharif posted two notes on her Instagram Stories.

She also wrote an appreciation post for the person who conducted her Covid-19 test. She shared his story of sacrifice in another post on her Instagram Stories, calling him a “superhuman.” She wrote, “I met a SUPERHUMAN yesterday... The guy who came to do my COVID-19 Mr Dipesh Vadodia tests who has been at his job since the last 4 months testing people. In the process he has stayed away from his new born daughter since the last 4 months. He only communicates with his family on video calls. On my request he made me speak with his family and my heart literally sank when I spoke with them. He according to me is the true HERO in today’s times who is doing his job and sacrificing being away from his family. A genuine brave soul @dipeshvadodia Immense Respect.”

Just a few days after returning to the sets of the show, Parth had tested for the virus. The entire team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay went on to get themselves tested soon after. All from Aamna to Erica Fernandez, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Patel and Shubhaavi Choksey have tested negative.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shares life lesson about 6 kinds of people who ‘shall remain ever filled with sadness’

Ekta Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms had said in a statement post Parth’s diagnosis, “Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles
‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In