Actor Ridhima Pandit calls Covid-19 lockdown a nightmare: ‘I feel like we are in a movie, honestly not a good feeling’

tv

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:11 IST

TV actor Riddhima Pandit, who is in quarantine amid complete lockdown in India in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, has said she still feels it is all a nightmare and “somebody will wake” her up soon.

Riddhima told Times of India in an interview, “These days have gone by, I still feel that I am stuck in a nightmare and somebody will wake me up because this is what movies were all about. I feel like we are still in a movie. It’s honestly not a good feeling.” However, she soon added, “It’s a blessing. The situation is very grave outside but I am very blessed that I am living with my parents. I can totally ensure that they are safe and indoors and everything is taken care of. I’m really happy that at least I am getting some time to spend with them.”

Also read: AR Rahman postpones North America tour due to coronavirus pandemic, tweets he will stay at home

“Honestly, I haven’t hit that saturation point because I am very happy to spend time with my parents but when that saturation point takes place what happens is that I have been watching a couple of movies per day, and this has never been the case, so, I am enjoying it. But there comes a time, ‘Okay, now what?’ You’ve worked out, you’ve had your meal, you’ve cooked one meal, you’ve spent time with you mom-dad, again you come back to your room and have the same cycle repeated. Now what next? Because you really can’t step out. So, yes, it is a scary situation. But, let’s hope that we don’t reach that saturation point,” she added.

Ridhima, much like everyone else, had to spend Gudi Padwa in isolation. She shared a picture of herself decked up in traditional Marathi attire. “Like everyone else not going to be able to celebrate this year with the same gusto like every year but it’s ok .. look at the bigger picture here.. we shall all celebrate once this is all over and it will be a double celebration #goodwinningoverevil #marathimulgi,” she wrote alongside the post.

Ridhima is best known for playing Rajni in Life OK’s Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and was also the runner up in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Follow @htshowbiz for more