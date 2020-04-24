Ajaz Khan gets bail in objectionable Facebook post case

tv

A court on Friday granted bail to actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, who was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable post on Facebook. Khan was arrested last week by Khar police in connection with a comment made during a Facebook live session.

He has been charged under section 153A and others of the IPC for promoting enmity among communities. Appearing on behalf of Khan, Naznin Khatri told the court that section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) was not applicable in such cases.

She submitted four Supreme Court judgements in support of her argument. Khatri also told the court that the actor did not speak against any religion, but only criticised politicians in the Facebook post.

Accepting her submissions, metropolitan magistrate SN Shinde granted bail to Khan on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

He has been told to remain home quarantined for 15 days. Khan was also arrested in July last year for posting objectionable videos that could have caused enmity among communities, police had said at that time. In October 2018, he was held for allegedly possessing banned drugs, police said.

