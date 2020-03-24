Amazon Prime Video offers free content for kids and families amid lockdown

tv

It’s a tough time for the world and a confusing one for kids. While we work from home or keep ourselves entertained with films and shows on streaming platforms, kids’ schools have been shut and they cannot play with their friends either. To make their days a little less boring, Amazon is offering a selection of shows and films for free on Amazon Prime.

”This includes our Amazon Original kids and family shows, select third party family movies and TV series licensed in cooperation with several of their studio partners, and they continue to explore opportunities to make a wider selection of content available for customers,” read a statement by the streaming app. Available titles include Peppa Pig, The Adventure of Tenali Rama, Bahubali The Lost Legend, Chhota Bheem and Singapura Ka Rahasya.

Last week, Eros Now had also offered their content for two months for free. A few titles on offer on Eros Now include Bajirao Mastani, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi and more. Older titles such as Omkara, Partner, Krrish, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam are also available.

On the other hand, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has written to the telecom department and over-the-top (OTT) companies such as Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, and Amazon Prime Video. They are being asked to lower the video quality to ease the burden on the networks in the wake of people staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We believe that during this critical time, it is absolutely essential for the streaming platforms to cooperate with TSPs to manage traffic distribution patterns which are likely to strain network infrastructure at a time when it is needed for various critical requirements,” COAI said in a letter to OTT platforms.

