Amitabh Bachchan concludes shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10, tweets goodbye note

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has finished shooting for the 10th season of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Amitabh on Monday morning tweeted: “KBC finale done. End of this season. It is 10 seasons of ‘KBC’... its 18 years of ‘KBC’ from year 2000. For me 716 episodes of ‘KBC’, 855 hours over 9 seasons additionally about 3-4 hours of work over each episode and another 4-5 hours of prep on each episode.”

He also thanked his designer and wrote, “T 2999 - My designer for KBC .. PRIYA PATIL .. thank you Priya for all the effort in making a disoriented, disproportionate disaster, be presented with some elegance !! ( your expressions .. not mine .. I still maintain the disaster) (sic).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is based on the British programme Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Nine seasons have been hosted by Amitabh. Only season three was taken over by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

T 2999 - My designer for KBC .. PRIYA PATIL .. thank you Priya for all the effort in making a disoriented, disproportionate disaster, be presented with some elegance !! ( your expressions .. not mine .. I still maintain the disaster ) pic.twitter.com/o0nQvntyHh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2018

Recently, the Bachchans had hosted a birthday party for Aaradhya and Shah Rukh’s son Abram was at the party as well. Amitabh took to Twitter to share an incident from the party and said, “And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh’s little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father’s father...And wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him!”

Shah Rukh responded to his caption and invited Amitabh over to his home on Saturdays. He wrote, “Sir aayaa karo na!Please stay at home with AbRam on Saturdays at least... he has some really amazing games on his iPad... u can play Doodle Jump with him!”

On the movie front, the 76-year-old actor was last seen in big-budget film Thugs of Hindostan and is currently working on Badla and Brahmastra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 18:46 IST