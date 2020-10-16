e-paper
Home / TV / Amitabh Bachchan says he did ‘jhaadu pocha’ during lockdown, continues to do chores to this day

Amitabh Bachchan says he did ‘jhaadu pocha’ during lockdown, continues to do chores to this day

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he did ‘jhaadu pocha’ during the coronavirus lockdown. The actor made the revelation during Thursday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

tv Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Amitabh Bachchan is back as host of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Amitabh Bachchan is back as host of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
         

Actor Amitabh Bachchan said during Thursday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that he helped out with ‘jhaadu pocha’ (sweeping and mopping) at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Amitabh and three members of his family, including son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya were all diagnosed with, and subsequently recovered from Covid-19.

In Thursday’s episode of KBC, Amitabh chatted with contestant Runa Saha about how she spent the lockdown doing household chores. Richa Anirudh, the Ask The Expert guest asked Amitabh if he’d helped out at home too. He said, “Bilkul. Sab kaam kiya maine. Jhaadu pochha. Khaana humko pakana nahi aata. Aaj tak kar rahe wo. Seriously bol raha hun main (Of course. I did all the work. Sweeping and mopping. I don’t know how to cook food, but I still help out at home. I’m serious.).”

Amitabh began working as soon as restrictions were eased. He shot KBC promos and several other assignments, before his Covid-19 diagnosis left him in hospital for several weeks. Upon recovering, the actor jumped into shooting the latest season of KBC.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls when he couldn’t afford Rs 2, shares emotional childhood memory

Amitabh was in a contemplative mood in an Instagram post, which he captioned, “What I was able to learn, understand and know during the period of this Lockdown , I was unable to learn, understand and know, during my entire 78 years .. and to be able to express this truth , is the result of this learning, understanding and knowing !!”

Amitabh’s last release was Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released directly to OTT. He will next be seen in Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra.

