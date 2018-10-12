Amruta Khanvilkar is a brilliant dancer: Satish Rajwade

Satish Rajwade admits that he enjoys dancing, especially during Ganeshotsav and Navratri. The Mumbai Pune Mumbai (2010) director shares that he is technically a non-dancer but that doesn’t stop him from shaking his leg every now and then. Satish says, “Technically, I am a non-dancer but being a film-maker, I have a sense of rhythm and beat. I believe dance is in everybody’s blood. Also, I think I can do the ‘Ganpati’ dance really well (laughs).”

Satish is excited to be a part of a dance reality show. He will be judging young kids along with actor Amruta Khanvilkar. “I think reality shows give every contestant the chance to chase their dreams. I am a product of intercollegiate theatre competitions. Those platforms helped me gain confidence and provided a space for us to portray our talent. The adrenaline rush that we got from these competitions helped us in the long run. These kids today, are being provided with the same through reality shows,” adds Satish.

The Aapla Manus director shares that children and parents should look at such shows as a self-improving and non-competitive space. “I am sure children will stop developing stage fear, compete with themselves, and enjoy their journey on such platforms. You have to teach them to enjoy what they are doing rather than pit them against each other,” he adds.

So, is it difficult to judge children? “Honestly, I am looking forward to encouraging and supporting them. Amruta is a brilliant dancer and is very spontaneous. She opens her heart while interacting with the contestants, and judging with her is a plus,” he says.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 15:45 IST