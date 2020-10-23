Anita Hassanandani gives a thumbs down to Bigg Boss 14, says ‘hoping for it to get better’

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:32 IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani seems to be rather unimpressed with the new season of popular reality show Bigg Boss. In a new tweet, she said that she is hoping for Bigg Boss 14 to ‘get better’ in the days to come.

“BigBoss14 mein woh baat nai (does not have what it takes)... hoping for it to get better,” Anita tweeted. She has previously appeared as a guest on the ninth, tenth and twelfth season of Bigg Boss.

BigBoss14 mein woh baat nai...

hoping for it to get better — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) October 22, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 was the most successful season of the show till date and the expectations from Bigg Boss 14 have been quite high. The makers introduced a number of new elements this year, from the presence of ‘seniors’ in the Bigg Boss house to luxuries such as a mall, spa, movie theatre and restaurant within the house.

Earlier this week, ‘seniors’ Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan exited Bigg Boss 14 after a two-week stint on the show. Two contestants from the show - Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol - have been evicted so far. Reports suggest that three wild card contestants will enter the show soon.

Anita, meanwhile, is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy and is due in February next year. The couple announced the news of the pregnancy through a cute video, which ended with him going down on his knees and kissing her baby bump.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Anita said that she and Rohit were planning to start a family for a while now and knew that ‘2020 is the year’. “Honestly, we have been planning it for a while now. It was not necessarily that we had to do it at this time. We knew right from the start that 2020 is the year, and I think it happened at a great time. God planned it beautifully,” she said.

