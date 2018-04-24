Anita Hassanandani on #MeToo moments as a struggler: The situation is way better now

Actor Anita Hassanandani has been a popular figure on Indian television since she made her debut in Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. With a string of hit shows such as Kkavyanjali and Kasamh Se in her kitty, the actor is an established name today.

Looking back at her initial days in the entertainment industry, Anita says, “Luckily, I was blessed to find Ekta Kapoor (producer) as a mentor. Once you have a good start and you do a successful show, it becomes pretty easy. Not easy easy, but yes, there’s much less struggle.”

Though Anita had a relatively easy start, there are many who had to face hurdles — not just professional but personal as well — when they started their showbiz journey. At the moment, artists around the world and also in India are talking about all the sexual predators they encounter in their struggling days, or in some cases, even as established actors. Anita says that she, too, came across people who tried to take advantage of her.

“Yes, it happened to me as well. But I guess, you have to handle yourself correctly and get out of that situation. The industry is such. But I feel that today, [the situation] is way better, as your work speaks more. In our days, it was worse. That’s what I feel, but I could be wrong,” says Anita, who, after doing films like Krishna Cottage (2004) and Dus Kahaniyaan (2007) and TV shows, also stepped into the web space recently.

With so many film and television actors opting for web series and praising the finite show format, does she feel that the small screen is losing its charm? “Absolutely not! You’re getting to do newer stuff, and regular TV has its own charm. I enjoy doing it, [for] the kind of space you get on daily soaps. I’m not confident that you get that on web shows,” she says.

