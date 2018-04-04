Anupam Kher nominated for a BAFTA for The Boy with the Topknot

Anupam Kher has been nominated for a BAFTA award for his performance in the British TV movie, The Boy with the Topknot. The nominations for the British Academy Television Awards were announced on Wednesday.

The veteran Indian actor has been a frequent performer in the west, most recently garnering acclaim for his supporting role in the Oscar nominated dramedy, The Big Sick.

His fellow nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category are Adrian Dunbar for Line of Duty, Brían F. O’Byrne for Little Boy Blue and Jimmi Simpson for USS Callister (Black Mirror).

Nominated for Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty

Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot

Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)#BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/Sn1JEaK6dK — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 4, 2018

The Boy with The Topknot also stars Deepti Naval and Sacha Dhawa and is a “touching, humorous and emotional rites-of-passage story based on the critically acclaimed memoirs of British journalist Sathnam Sanghera.”

Anupam thanked BAFTA for the nomination, and said that he was “honoured and humbled.”

Dev Patel was the first Indian origin actor to win a BAFTA in 2017 for his performance in Lion.

The British Academy Television Awards will be held on April 12. The four shows nominated for Best Drama are Line of Duty, The Crown, The End of the F**king World and Peaky Blinders.

Follow @htshowbiz for more