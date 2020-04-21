e-paper
Home / TV / Anusha Dandekar remembers meeting Brad Pitt on flight: ‘I still get butterflies looking at this picture’

Anusha Dandekar remembers meeting Brad Pitt on flight: ‘I still get butterflies looking at this picture’

Anusha Dandekar has shared an in-flight selfie with Brad Pitt and reminisced about her meeting with him on a flight six months ago.

tv Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anusha Dandekar met Brad Pitt on a flight last year.
Anusha Dandekar met Brad Pitt on a flight last year.
         

Television host Anusha Dandekar has shared that she had a fangirl moment with Hollywood star Brad Pitt on board a flight last year. She took to Instagram and posted a selfie taken with him, when they met on a flight around six months ago.

Anusha gushed about Brad and said that she “died for 10 hours” when she saw him seated near her. “The time when seat 2A was this... HIM! And seat 3A (me) dies for 10hrs ... side note: He looks good ALL OF THE TIME! Pps... I still get butterflies looking at this picture,” she wrote in her caption.

 

Recently, Anusha was in the news after rumours of her break-up with her boyfriend, television actor Karan Kundra spread like wildfire. She shared a long note on her Instagram stories, slamming the baseless speculation, and claiming that she knows the person who leaked this ‘news’ to the media.

Also read | Shekhar Kapur stranded at a remote place during lockdown: ‘What if I fall sick? I am a 12-hour drive from serious medical help’

“I know l am being way more vocal than usual but l am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness... l know who has gone to the press with this so called information... It’s sad that even in this devastating world crisis, you wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life… I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life... You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone’s...or just forever self serving... Hope you find your peace,” she wrote in the note.

Karan clarified in a recent interview that he was not living with Anusha because he did not want to put her at risk of the coronavirus after he returned from an outdoor shoot. He also said that she was very “emotional” and was affected by the news.

Anusha was most recently seen as the host of MTV Supermodel Of The Year, while Karan is seen in the ALTBalaji web series It Happened In Calcutta, which released in February this year.

