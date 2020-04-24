Archana Puran Singh is visited by a snake at her home during lockdown, watch video

tv

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:13 IST

Even as she spends time with her family in her Madh Island residence, actor Archana Puran Singh had a rather unpleasant encounter recently- a snake was spotted in her courtyard, forcing her to change her morning walk route. She has shared videos on Instagram, showing the area and talking about the incident.

In her first video, we meet Archana’s mom whom she asks, “Do you know a snake was seen here, inside our boundary wall?,” to which her mom replies, “Mujhe to dikhta hai aksar. Ha, do teen baar dikh chuka (Yes, I often see it, I have seen at atleast twice or thrice.).” Sharing the video, Archana wrote on Instagram, “Part 1 #snake in the garden today which is nothing new in our #madhislandlife #nothingtofear #lockdown2020.” Archana’s mother also explained how once the snake brushed past her legs and another time, their two dogs scared the snake and it went away.

Also read: Divya Bharti died 27 years ago, Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife still has to fend off trolls: ‘She’s a part of my life, not tried to replace her’

Archana then tells us, “We have been living here for so long, nothing has ever happened. So the snakes have freaked some of us out but there are so many over here.” She also shows us the bamboo trees that are likely to have attracted snakes to her courtyard.

She also posted another video and wrote, “Part 2 #snake in the garden, but walk continues #lockdown2020 #quarantinelife #madhislandlife.” We get to see the vast lawns, beautiful flowers and parts of Archana’s amazing garden and courtyard. She discusses her flowers with her mother in the video.

In her third video, Archana reveals she is quite scared ever since the snake was spotted and she has even changed the route for her morning walk. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Part 3 #snake in the garden makes me change my walk route while the guys don’t let it stop them from completing their workout for the day #lockdown2020 #madhislandlife #quarantinelife.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more