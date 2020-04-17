Kiku Sharda on Kapil Sharma Show cast’s ‘demeaning’ jokes about Archana Puran Singh: ‘She’s aware of the jokes’

tv

Actor and comedian Kiku Sharda has reacted to a point of criticism against the The Kapil Sharma Show. Kiku plays multiple characters on Kapil’s show, most famous of them being Baccha Yadav.

The show and its actors are called out on social media for cracking demeaning jokes at the expense of the recurring special guest, actor Archana Puran Singh. Kiku, however, tells The Times of India that Archana always knows which jokes will be cracked on the show.

“Archana ji is as much as a co-star like any of us. One needs to understand that she is part of the team and we create jokes sitting with each other. She is very much aware of what jokes are going to be cracked and what the script is,” he said.

“Archana Ji takes them very sportingly. It is like when a group of friends meet they pull each other’s leg and crack jokes and no one gets offended because that’s the kind of bond they share. Our bond with Archana ji is the same and she doesn’t mind it all. But with due respect if ever she has felt bad we would like to say sorry,” Kiku added.

Late last year, the show’s team was criticised for commenting on her looks ad threatening to bring Navjot Singh Sidhu back to replace her. Later, Kapil shared a happy picture with Archana to put rumours of any disrespect or tiff with Archana to rest. Also last year, Archana had revealed on the show how she was paid half the amount that Navjot was paid.

