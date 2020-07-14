e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Baalveer’s Anushka Sen scores 89.4% in Class 12, thanks school and teachers

Baalveer’s Anushka Sen scores 89.4% in Class 12, thanks school and teachers

TV actor Anushka Sen has shared her happiness as she scored an impressive 89.4% in Class 12th exams.

tv Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
T actor Anushka Sen shares her score as CBSE declared results for Class 12th exams.
T actor Anushka Sen shares her score as CBSE declared results for Class 12th exams.
         

TV actor Anushka Sen has scored an impressive 89.4% in her Class 12th Board exams. Sharing her joy, the Baalveer actor posted pictures and videos on Instagram, confirming her score.

She posted a message on her Instagram Stories, “Happy to unfirm you guys!I have scored 89.4% in my CBSE 12th board exam.”

Hindustantimes

She also made separate posts, with boomerang videos of herself celebrating the results and thanking her school, Ryan International, Mumbai. One of the messages read, “So happpyyy. Thank you so much for all your love!!” while another one said, “Thanks to my school Ryan International. And my Principal Ma’am and all my lovely teachers.” She is a commerce student.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty pens note on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Eternally connected’

Originally from Jharkhand, Anushka began her acting journey quite early - at the age of seven when she worked as a child actor in Yaha Main Ghar Ghar Kheli (2009) and has since worked in several projects and earned accolades for herself. She even featured in the 2015 Bollywood film, Crazy Cukkad Family. She was seen in the title role of TV show Rani Laxmi Bai in Jhansi Ki Rani .

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
India’s daily Covid-19 growth rate has declined around 28% since March: Govt
India’s daily Covid-19 growth rate has declined around 28% since March: Govt
NIA seeks Interpol’s blue notice for accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
NIA seeks Interpol’s blue notice for accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
Complete lockdown in Bihar from Jul 16: List of curbs, what’s allowed
Complete lockdown in Bihar from Jul 16: List of curbs, what’s allowed
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
On PM Oli’s bizarre Ayodhya claim, Congress and BJP leaders on same page
On PM Oli’s bizarre Ayodhya claim, Congress and BJP leaders on same page
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In