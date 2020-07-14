Baalveer’s Anushka Sen scores 89.4% in Class 12, thanks school and teachers

tv

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:51 IST

TV actor Anushka Sen has scored an impressive 89.4% in her Class 12th Board exams. Sharing her joy, the Baalveer actor posted pictures and videos on Instagram, confirming her score.

She posted a message on her Instagram Stories, “Happy to unfirm you guys!I have scored 89.4% in my CBSE 12th board exam.”

She also made separate posts, with boomerang videos of herself celebrating the results and thanking her school, Ryan International, Mumbai. One of the messages read, “So happpyyy. Thank you so much for all your love!!” while another one said, “Thanks to my school Ryan International. And my Principal Ma’am and all my lovely teachers.” She is a commerce student.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty pens note on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Eternally connected’

Originally from Jharkhand, Anushka began her acting journey quite early - at the age of seven when she worked as a child actor in Yaha Main Ghar Ghar Kheli (2009) and has since worked in several projects and earned accolades for herself. She even featured in the 2015 Bollywood film, Crazy Cukkad Family. She was seen in the title role of TV show Rani Laxmi Bai in Jhansi Ki Rani .

Follow @htshowbiz for more