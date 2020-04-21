Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Shubhangi Atre says eating panipuri is not easy ever since she became Angoori bhabhi

tv

TV actor Shubhangi Atre has found fame as the eponymous bhabiji in the popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. The actor finds it funny how fans often expect her to be in the get-up and look of her character, Angoori bhabi, in real life also.

“It is funny that people expect me to be in the get-up that I am in for Angoori Bhabhi character in the show. I love eating panipuri. When someone catches me on these road side stalls and expressed surprise at seeing in me in regular clothes and not in the traditional one for the show, I find it very funny. In fact, I am unable to eat panipuris in the bindaas way that I would love to,” she told HT. Shubhangi added that she has had similar encounters at airports as well.

Shubhangi also talked about how she did not have much time to prepare when she was roped in to replace Shilpa Shinde on the show. “Everyone knows it was hush-hush and last minute role. I didn’t get much time but Manoj ji (Santoshi, writer) had done 60% of the work as he wrote the character so wonderfully. I just watched a few Bhojpuri videos and tried my best to fit into the character already etched out in the script.”

Shubhangi also talked about her co-stars and revealed that while she can discuss anything with her onscreen husband Rohitash Goud, it is Aasif Sheikh who comes to her rescue whenever she has a craving for sweets.

Currently in isolation with husband and daughter at her residence, Shubhangi also opened up on how she is dealing with the situation. “For a child, it is a bit difficult but our daughter is very understanding and she does not get bored too often. We also play games with her, help her in studies and I also try to prepare her favourite dishes. My daughter is very responsible so we allow her manage (her routine) herself and luckily she does not give us any chance to complain. I am trying to teach her yoga and classical dance.”

Asked about managing work with a young kid, Shubhangi told HT, “When you have a helping husband that helps. Both of us used manage our time and work to be available for her, that really helped us. Our families were also supportive. But as a kid need the mother most, I used to make sure that I do my shoots and reach home as early as possible. The team I work with is also very supportive.”

We also asked Shubhangi if the industry is inclusive enough for working moms to concentrate on their work. “Yes. People are very helpful here. If I take my daughter to shoot, make-up artistes, hair stylists and others take care of your kid. Unit and teams are very nice here mostly,” she said.

Asked if she is working during the lockdown, Shubhangi said she might not be shooting but is doing live shows online, apart from media interactions.

Talking about how the 40-day-long lockdown is likely to change family relationships, she said, “ I feel this has given us opportunity to be at home, enjoy family time and create some funny and emotional memories. For me and my family, we don’t miss any chance to make each other feel special. I’m fortunate for the love and care they have for me.”

