Bharti Singh says she talks to Kapil Sharma everyday: ‘Bond between us is like brother and sister’

Updated: May 17, 2020 16:38 IST

Comedian Bharti Singh has said she is already making holiday plans with TV star Kapil Sharma even as they struggle to get through the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic. She added that they share a bond similar to that of a brother and sister.

She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I share a great bond with Kapil bhai. I may not talk to anyone else but I definitely talk to Kapil and his wife daily. As he is fond of travelling, we keep making travel plans for the next year. And every evening around 6-7, he would call me and joke saying ‘should we go to Greece first?’. The bond between us is like brother and sister.”

Bharti also admitted she is busy with household chores these days. “During the lockdown, I remain busy in household chores. Since there are no domestic helps, we have to everything from sweeping to mopping and washing utensils on our own. I am also enjoying this phase because I am getting to do this after years.”

The comedian also expressed her grief at the way everything has been stalled due to Covid-19. “I am not irritated, I am just sad. I am safe because I am staying at home. And I am sad because our country was functioning well and suddenly this virus suddenly came and halted everything. Mumbai, where I live, had never stopped functioning even in the toughest of times. But this coronavirus stopped not just Mumbai, but the whole country and in fact the whole world. There are many daily wage earners who are deprived of income. While we are taking care of our staff, there are many out there like labourers, construction workers. I feel bad for them. I just hope this situation improves soon and we return to normal,” she added.

Bharti also opened up on the social work she is doing during this lockdown period. “I am a pet lover, especially dogs, and have been doing social work even before the lockdown began. I am also associated with an organisation named AM-PM vet care through which I lend a helping hand for medication, shelter and food for dogs. Other than this, we are also making sure that we help all those from our industry who are facing a tough time, primarily those who earn on a daily basis,” she said.

About her husband and comedian Harsh Limbachiyya, Bharti revealed that he is shooting with her for their upcoming TV show Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine. “Besides, he is also helping me a lot in household chores. Initially he was unable to do it, but it has been two months and by now he knows well that he has to sweep the floors and dust the house. So he completes work designated to him just in time.”

Bharti is currently a judge on an online campaign, #GharBaitheBanoLakhpati on VMate, “One thing I really liked about the project is that many people are stuck in their homes and are left with no source of income. And in this situation, this has given them a great option to earn money by creating videos. People living in villages and remote areas certainly have smartphones. There might be a crisis for ‘roti’ but there isn’t any for internet. And hence many people are earning from home, which is commendable.”

