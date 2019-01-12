Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu reunite with Sreesanth and his family, see pics

Bigg Boss 12, like all the earlier seasons of the Salman Khan hosted show, came with its own share of controversies and fights. However, with Dipika Kakar emerging as the winner of the show and Sreesanth accepting the first runner-up trophy gracefully, it ended on a happy note for all.

It has been all about reunions and parties ever since the show ended and Friday was the turn of Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Sreesanth, Shivashish and Roshmi Banik coming together. The former cricketer was at the reunion with his wife Bhuvneshwari and Shilpa Shinde, who has been one of his staunchest supporters.

Anup Jalota shared a photo from the party, writing, “Reliving the memories of the Big Boss house on this get-together #BigBoss chahte hai @sreesanthnair36 @shivashish_official @roshmibanik @jasleenmatharu @shilpa_shinde_official #BiggBoss12.” Besides the devotional singer, Jasleen also shared some photos.

Jasleen and Anup perhaps brought a fair share of controversy to Bigg Boss 12 when they entered the show as a couple. However, after the two exited the show, they had claimed there was never a romantic association. “The truth is that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between us. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Anup Ji had called me on stage by referring to me as his shishya. Since it was a premier show with Salman Khan and Anup ji, I immediately thought of playing a stupid prank. I went on stage and cracked a joke that we were in a relationship since three years and are going in the house as a couple. I thought Anup Ji will react to the joke but he didn’t and in no time Salman sent us into the house,” Jasleen later said.

Contestants Karanvir Bohra and Shivashish Mishra also met on Friday. Karanvir’s wife Teejay shared a picture from the get-together and wrote, “I got two trophies from Bigg Boss - ‘KV and Sree’ - Shivashish So great to see you again Shiv! I love your optimistic attitude.. to look beyond the trophy and see what you walked away with. I loved you in #BiggBoss12.. you made an impression and will always be remembered.. especially for your Naagin dance!! But you still need to speak a little slower.. even in person, I can hardly understand you!”

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 14:27 IST