Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim warmly welcome Sreesanth and his wife to their home. See pics

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar not just won the trophy but also a brother in former cricketer Sreesanth, who went on to become the first runner-up on the show. Post the grand finale, Dipika and Sreeesanth -- who refer to each other as siblings -- continue to hang out together and now their families have grown closer to each other as well. Dipika’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared a few pictures from their recent meeting as they celebrated the launch of his debut film Battalion 609.

Hinting at what they discussed, Shoaib captioned the pictures, “Rishte kaise judd jaate hain wo zaroori nahi hota.....wo dil se jude rahein wo zaroori hota hai....@sreesanth36 @Bhuvneshwarisr1 lovely meeting you had a blast.. aur uspe biggboss12 ke kisse.. @ms_dipika.” He can be seen bonding with Sreesanth and his little daughter in the pictures. Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari can also be seen with Dipika in the pictures.

Dipika also shared a video of her balloon fight with Sreesanth and captioned it, “If not the sword... It was a balloon fight!!!! @sreesanthnair36 and me doing our hamesha waali crazy masti!!”

Television actor Shoaib is making his Bollywood debut with the film Battalion 609 and plays the role of soldier, Kamraj Mishra. He has earlier featured in TV shows such as Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. Dipika and Shaoib had also participated together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Meanwhile, Sreesanth will now be seen participating in the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 09:54 IST