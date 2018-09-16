Before Bigg Boss 12, everything you need to know about Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 12 is yet another chapter of the success story that is India’s most successful – and most controversial – reality show. Ever since Salman Khan joined the Bigg Boss bandwagon, there has been no looking back. With Bigg Boss 12, two of India’s biggest entertainment brands – Salman and Bigg Boss – will come together to entertain you every night for the next three months.

Everything about the show makes news – from Bigg Boss 12 contestants to the house where the participants will be staying for the next few months to its celeb host. Bigg Boss 12 will premiere tonight at 9 pm on Colors TV amid spiraling TRPs. While the channel has been sharing sneak peeks at contestants, Salman and the Bigg Boss house, the audience would know what to expect from Bigg Boss 12’s theme, Vichitra Jodis, once the show’s premiere begins.

Bigg Boss 12 contestants

It is an interesting mix this year –cricketer S Sreesanth, TV actor Nehha Pendse, bhajan singer Anup Jalota, actors Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rode are among the celeb contestants. Talking about her strategy for Bigg Boss 12, Dipika told PTI, “I don’t have to do Bigg Boss because I am out of work or I want to get more work. In spite of working in the industry for 20 years, people don’t know me. It is not right. I have been known as snooty and introvert. I need to be part of the show for myself rather than getting work.”

Anupa Jalota, meanwhile, plans to treat other Bigg Boss 12 housemates like family. “I will do my riyaz, yoga, walk on the treadmill and I am glad that they have provided me with the facilities. I will be with them like a family member. It will be an interesting experience,” he told PTI.

Commoner contestants include Deepak Thakur, Roshmi Banik, Saba Khan, Somi Khan, Urvashi Vani, Sourabh Patel, Shivashish Mishra, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh.

Bigg Boss 12 house

The theme of Bigg Boss house this year is beach. Located in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from Mumbai, the beach-themed house will give the contestants the Goa “feel”. From ceilings, floors to windows and a garden area, every little thing in the house seems to be nestled in the dunes or in the blue waves of sea.

Be it a living area or a bathroom or a bedroom, each corner of the house is pepped up with beautiful fish shaped chandeliers and other objects related to the seaside. National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar, who has designed the Bigg Boss 12 house, said the structure was erected in a two-three month span. “The beach theme was my wife, Vanita Omung Kumar’s idea. She wanted to try the theme from a very long time but finally with this season, we fulfilled her wish,” he told PTI.

Swings, two lounging chairs for sun-bathers and a boat shaped lounge accessorised the garden area. The confession room, one of the most important areas of the house where all the secret nominations and one-on-one conversations with the voice of “Bigg Boss”, take place has also been revamped.

The jail, which was introduced in the show last year, is still present in the house.

Bigg Boss 12 theme

The theme of the show this year is ‘vichitra jodis.’ While the commoners are already entering the house as jodis, it is to be be seen how the celeb contestants will be paired inside the house.

Where, when and how to watch Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 will premiere on Colors TV at 9 pm on Sunday, September 16. It will air at 9 pm on all seven days of the week, including Salman Khan’s Weekend ka Vaar. If you want to watch the show online, you need to download the Voot app from Google Play Store. The episodes will be aired the following morning on the app. The show will be streamed live on the Jio TV app as well.

Bigg Boss 12 opening episode

Expect former Bigg Boss contestants like Shilpa Shinde and Manveer Gujjar to be a part of the show. While there is no confirmation yet, Shilpa’s bête noire Hina Khan is also expected to make a surprise entry on the show. Also, Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were touted as the first jodi of Bigg Boss 12 won’t be a part of the show but will be a link between housemates and Salman.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 18:33 IST