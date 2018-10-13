Bigg Boss 12 day 26 highlights: Shivashish-Sourabh, Shrishty sent to Kalkothri

The Bigg Boss 12 is finally witnessing an internal divide between the teams of singles and jodis. A day before, Srishty Rode and Saba Khan’s argument had turned violent during the captaincy task, which led Bigg Boss to not just cancel the entire exercise but also ban them from the captaincy tasks forever. This eventually influenced the choice of contenders for the kalkothri.

Kaal Kothri mein jaane ka aa gaya hai samay, kis contestant ko hogi ab qaid? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12. #BiggBoss12 @SportobyMacho pic.twitter.com/COy0Ngcc5m — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 12, 2018

Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana and Urvashi Vani sat down to talk about how the singles took advantage of Sreesanth’s emotions, which eventually led to his exit. Later, Dipika Kakar and Jasleen Matharu were heard talking about Srishty and how she is cold and doesn’t come out of her shell. Keeping a keen watch on the proceedings of the house from the secret chamber, Sreesanth and Anup Jalota find Dipika guilty of playing an ugly game.

It was now the time for punishing the guilty. Bigg Boss invited the contestants to the living room and asked them to nominate the contenders for the Kalkothri. The majority votes were against Srishty and the jodi of Saba-Somi in the light of the violence during the captaincy task. However, as Shivashish Mishra refused to regret the incident of hurting Deepak during the jailbreak task, the contestants changed their decision and voted against him instead. As a result, captain Surbhi led the jodi of Shivashish-Sourabh and Srishty to the kalkothri.

.@KVBohra ne FIZZ captaincy task mein hui takraar ke liye #SabaKhan ka liya naam, iss par singles ne diya unka poora saath! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/91bl2U6lqr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 12, 2018

In another exercise to pick up the weak contestants of the house, Bigg Boss announced the task of 5-minute charge. The contestants were told to nominate the weaker inmates who needed a charge to play better. Dipika, Urvashi, Nehha and Jasleen were chosen for the task and were told to speak up in their defence. Somi Khan was announced as the convener of the task. Deepak had the best points against the nominees, he emerged as the winner and won a tee-shirt and a smartphone.

