Bigg Boss 12 day 9 preview: Housemates tackle the Samudri Lootere task

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house changes with the blink of an eye. The nominations for the week were finally announced on Monday and Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik, Romil Chaudhary-Nirmal Singh were the contestants nominated for the eviction process.

Today’s wake up song will be ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ hinting at the luxury budget task. This week’s luxury budget task will have an impact on the captaincy task and the nomination process.

The task, titled “Samudri Lootere”, will involve celebrity contestants owning a golden ring and they will also be prisoners to the commoner jodis. The jodis had will torment them until they surrender and hand over the golden ring to their masters.

Jodi - Kriti - Roshmi were the ‘Sanchalak’ of the task while on the other hand we will see Sreesanth guiding and supporting his celebrity team.

The jodis left no stone unturned to win the task. From splashing water to dumping garbage on the celebrity contestants, the jodis made sure that they fought hard and were able to get the celebrity jodis to surrender the ring. Karanvir Vohra, Srishty Rode, Dipika Kakkar and Nehha Pendse gave tough competition to the jodis.

Through all the chaos, Sreesanth also became emotional seeing his team in distress. After failing the luxury budget task in the first week, it was extremely important for the contestants to win this luxury budget task this week, or else they may face bigger challenges.

Will the contestants be able to win this week’s luxury budget task?

