Bigg Boss 12, day 8 preview: Captains Kriti, Roshmi land in danger zone

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, the contestants will face the consequences of not following the rules of the house. The housemates will be given evidence in the form of a video that shows them breaking rules inside the house. From Kriti deliberately pushing Shivashish into the pool while he had his mic on to contestants sleeping during the day and speaking in English, everything will be pointed out.

The captains of the house did not follow the rules either so Kriti and Roshmi will not be allowed to enjoy the privileges that come with being the captains of the house. They will also be included in the nominations that will take place in the coming week. Right after announcing the punishment for not following the ground rules in the house, Bigg Boss announces it is open nominations this week that will take place at the courtyard, which will be set up like a graveyard.

The contestants had to pick the wax statues of contestants kept in the courtyard and dump them in a melting pot and state the reason why they want to nominate the person they selected. While Kriti and Roshmi also face the nominations, they will be given a special power, which will allow them to save one contestant.

Kya #ShivashishMishra aur #KritiVerma ke beech ye khatti-meethi nok-jhok hai shuruat ek pyaar bhare rishtey ki? Catch all the fun tonight at 9 PM! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/TXu3AUVyLV — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 24, 2018

#BB12 ke ghar mein chid gayi hai jung! Kya #KritiVerma ki harkatein le aayegi gharwalon ke beech daraar? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss12 aaj raat 9 baje. pic.twitter.com/pWd8QGyID6 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 24, 2018

When Romil, Nirmal and Karanvir decided to go to to the kaalkothri, they got nominated directly for this week’s eviction. On Monday’s episode, the audience will see others join this list. The weekday episodes of Bigg Boss 12 will be broadcast on Colors TV at 9 pm.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 17:07 IST