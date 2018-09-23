Bigg Boss 12, Weekend Ka Vaar, day 7 LIVE: Salman Khan can’t stop pulling Anup Jalota’s leg

A day after scolding Sreesanth for his angry outbursts and sending Anup Jalota to the torture chamber, Salman Khan returned with more surprises on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 12. Salman was joined by actor Varun Dhawan, who was promoting his upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga.

From Nirmal, Romil and Deepak’s quiet gossip to Varun Dhawan’s entry inside the Bigg Boss house, where he tasked the contestants to sew cushions, Sunday’s episode was action-packed.

But the highlight was Varun giving Salman the famous Sui Dhaaga challenge, in which Salman would have to thread a needle before the audience in the least amount of time. The challenge has previously been taken on - to varying degrees of success - by actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

Catch all the live updates from the house here:

10:20 pm IST Urvashi and Somi have an argument The normally calm Urvashi loses her temper at Somi. Urvashi says she saw Somi cheat in the previous task. The others try to calm them down, but to no avail. Romil takes Urvashi to the side but it doesn’t work. Jasleen asks Somi point blank if she cheated and Somi says she didn’t. The episode ends with the fight still continuing and the singles taking this as a slight victory against the ‘jodis’.





9:20 om IST Anup and Deepak show their political side Deepak tells Anup that since most celebrities come with a built-in fanbase, the commoners feel threatened and must try to eliminate the celebs first. He then goes to the jail and tells Nirmal that he has tried to get Anup on the commoners’ side. Meanwhile, Jasleen creates a girl gang against Deepak. She warns everyone that Deepak can’t be trusted. Another group, this one led by Sreesanth, agrees that they are in it for the long haul, and must play the game intelligently. Sreesanth’s friends try to explain to him that it is important that he learn to control his anger.





10:10 pm IST Salman Khan announces eliminations Salman Khan, as usual, pulled the contestants’ legs and declared that there would be no eliminations in the first week. This is the first time ever that no contestant would be sent home after just one week. The contestants celebrate by hugging each other.





9:55 pm IST Salman unveils the first bout of the season inside the ‘Sultaani Akhaada’ There will be two rounds, says Salman. The first round will be a verbal round between Dipika and Saba. Saba is declared the winner of the first round. The second round is a kabaddi match between Srishty and Somi. Salman declares Srishty the winner in the second round of the ‘Sultaani Akhaada’. Their prize is that they won’t have to do any household chores until the next captaincy is announced. The Sultani Akhada is back this season. Are you excited? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/0t6YaVHNPQ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 23, 2018





9:45 pm IST Salman Khan confronts the contestants Salman apologises to Anup Jalota because he feels Anup did not deserve to be sent to the torture chamber. He then scolds Nirmal and Romil for conveniently booking themselves a ‘holiday’ in the jail. Salman wonders why he’s hearing for the first time in his tenure that there is a difference between girls and boys. Salman says that this isn’t true. Salman says that each and every contestant freezes at the most important moments. When Salman asks Romil and Nirmal who deserved to go to the jail, they name Dipika, who they believe is slight bossy. Karanvir Bohra agrees with their choice, and says that because of Shivashish and Sourabh the house lost their luxury budget.





9:35 pm IST Varun gives Salman Khan the ‘Sui Dhaaga’ challenge Salman Khan attempts to sew his initials on a piece of cloth as part of Varun’s Sui Dhaaga challenge. Salman aces it and tells Varun that his mother taught him the skill when he was a kid. An impressed Varun praises Salman and tells the crowd that he’s the perfect bachelor. Is there something @BeingSalmanKhan can't do? Are you in awe of him too? #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/49gK2PRL2z — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 23, 2018





9:30 pm IST Anup Jalota crowns Jasleen the best performer When Salman Khan asks the contestants to pick a top performer from the winning team and the worst performer from the losing team, Anup Jalota crowns his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu the best performer from the ‘jodi’ team and Sreesanth takes the blame for the loss and names himself the ‘worst performer’.





9:20 pm IST Sreesanth creates another fight Varun had left the responsibility of checking the finished cushions for quality on captains Sreesanth and Somi’s shoulders. Sreesanth deliberately declared one cushion of the opposing team to be subpar. Nevertheless, his team lost and the ‘jodi’ team were declared winners.





9:10 pm IST Varun Dhawan enters the house, gives contestants a task Varun Dhawan entered the Bigg Boss house and presented the contestants with a task. But first, he encouraged them by saying that they were immensely popular in the outside world and are making headlines. The rules of the task, called Made in India, are this: Two teams, led by Sreesanth and Somi, must snatch the raw materials from a conveyor belt and sew cushions.



